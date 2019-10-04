Have your say

Kenny Jackett is among the runners to become the next Millwall manager, according to the bookies.

The Championship outfit are searching for a new boss after Neil Harris stepped down from the role on Thursday.

And the Pompey manager has been included in the bookies’ odds list to make a return to his former club.

At the time of writing, Jackett was 16/1 to replace Harris with Sky Bet, while Bet Victor had him priced at 20/1 to turn up back at The Den.

The Blues boss, who replaced Paul Cook in the Fratton Park hot seat in 2017, spent six years in charge of Millwall after being appointed manager in 2007.

The 57-year-old guided the Lions to League One promotion through the play-offs in 2009.

Kenny Jackett

He also led the club to the FA Cup semi-final in 2013, where they lost to eventual winners Wigan at Wembley.

Pompey have made a stuttering start in the League One this season under Jackett, who led the Blues to the play-offs last term.

A return of just two league wins from eight matches has left the Blues 19th in the table.

Some sections of the Fratton faithful made their discontent evident at Wycombe last month as they chanted for a change of manager.

The same was also heard during the first half of the win over Bolton last time out.

But that hasn’t stopped Jackett being mentioned as a possible replacement for Harris in south London.

Both SkyBet and Bet Victor have Lions’ caretaker manager Adam Barrett as the favourite to take permanent charge.

Chris Hughton is second favourite with Sky Bet at 4/1.

Former Pompey boss Tony Pulis is priced at 9/1 (Sky Bet) and 10/1 (Bet Victor), with Sol Campbell at 16/1 (Sky Bet) and 20/1 (Bet Victor).