Pompey have four major honours to their name.

As the Blues look to celebrate their 125th season with a hopeful promotion push from League One, there’s no questioning the club's illustrious history.

Two-time champions of England join a double FA Cup success in 1939 and 2008 sit proudly in the honours list at Fratton Park.

In fact, that is three more honours than Pompey’s fierce south coast rivals Southampton, who have one to their name.

But how do the Blues’ major honours compare?

We’ve taken at the most decorated sides currently in the EFL to see how the Fratton Park honours rank.

Here’s what we found.

Most decorated EFL clubs

Charlton League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1.

Blackpool League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1.

Bradford League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1.