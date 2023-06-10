News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth compares to Southampton, Sunderland, Leeds & Co as the most decorated EFL club: in pictures

Pompey have four major honours to their name.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

As the Blues look to celebrate their 125th season with a hopeful promotion push from League One, there’s no questioning the club's illustrious history.

Two-time champions of England join a double FA Cup success in 1939 and 2008 sit proudly in the honours list at Fratton Park.

In fact, that is three more honours than Pompey’s fierce south coast rivals Southampton, who have one to their name.

But how do the Blues’ major honours compare?

We’ve taken at the most decorated sides currently in the EFL to see how the Fratton Park honours rank.

Here’s what we found.

The most decorated EFL clubs.

1. Most decorated EFL clubs

The most decorated EFL clubs. Photo: Jamie McDonald

League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1.

2. Charlton

League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1. Photo: Alex Pantling

League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1.

3. Blackpool

League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1.

4. Bradford

League titles: 0; FA Cups: 1; League Cups: 0; European trophies: 0; Total major trophies: 1. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

