Yet, there is still the issue of contracts to sort out, with Sean Raggett, Aiden O’Brien and Michael Jacobs’ Fratton Park futures uncertain, while Marcus Harness and Louis Thompson have had their contracts extended.
With names including Matt Butcher, Will Boyle and Aaron Collins also claimed to be on Danny Cowley’s radar, how would the Blues line-up if the rumours were true?
We’ve taken a look at the potential starting XI Pompey could use in the first game of the season should they sign those linked names.
Here’s how they could line-up.
1. GK: Alex Bass
The academy graduate is currently the front runner for the number one shirt next season after Gavin Bazunu returned to Manchester City. With Ollie Webber looking like he will depart this summer, it will force Cowley into looking elsewhere, which could see a fresh face come in and challenge the 24-year-old for the jersey.
Photo: Dennis Goodwin
2. RCB: Will Boyle
The central defender has been heavily linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer after turning down a new deal at Cheltenham. However, a move might not prove likely with Cowley having two left-footed central defenders already in his ranks. Instead, the Blues will look to invest in a right-sided centre back to improve their backline.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. CB: Clark Robertson
With no news on Sean Raggett's future, Robertson will be left to fill in centrally within the back three. Although he missed the majority of the first half the season, the 28-year-old was able to prove his doubters wrong in the closing stages of the campaign, after solid defensive showings in the backline.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. LCB: Connor Ogilvie
The former Gillingham man was utilised as a left centre-back for most of the season, and was on the receiving end of high praise from the Fratton faithful. Although the Blues would like to strengthen defensively, Ogivile has proven his quality and would be pushing for a regular place in Cowley’s team.
Photo: Jason Brown