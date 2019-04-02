How Portsmouth fans can buy our Wembley photos as a souvenir from Checkatrade Trophy win 

POMPEY successfully lifted the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Forty thousands fans made the trip up from Portsmouth to the home of English football and witnessing the penalty shoot-out triumph over Sunderland.

Tens of thousands of Pompey fans made the trip to Wembley on Sunday. Picture : Habibur Rahman

The News was on hand to capture pictures of the joy and jubilation experienced by supporters throughout the match.

Yesterday we shared a gallery of all the photographs we took at the game on Sunday – which can be seen by clicking the link below.

If you managed to spot yourself or one of your loved ones in the gallery and wondered if you can purchase the picture as a souvenir to remember the cup triumph. Here’s what you need to know:

Can I purchase the pictures?

Yes, The News has a photo-sales department from whom anyone wishing to purchase pictures that have appeared on our website or in the paper – not just from the Wembley trip – will be able to contact to buy.

Do they have a website?

Again the answer to that question is yes, they do have a website – which you can visit by clicking this link here

On the website there is an option to search for any picture you wish to buy – so in this case Portsmouth fans at Wembley – however at the moment only a handful of the pictures are on the website.

Can I contact the photo-sales team by phone?

If you want to purchase any of the pictures you have seen in the gallery but are not on the photo-sales website currently, you can call the team.

Their number is 0330 403 0033 and if you tell them which picture it is specifically you want to buy they will be able to help you order them and tell you what the prices are.