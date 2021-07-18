Blues supporters are well aware of the Republic of Ireland international’s much-documented intention of testing himself in the second tier of English football.

According to the 25-year-old, a ‘couple’ of Championship clubs are keen on recruiting him, with Blackburn and Cardiff believed to be leading the race for his signature.

But Curtis is adamant he won’t become ‘toxic’ at Fratton Park should he be unable to fulfil that ambition during this transfer window.

It’s an honest stance which many supporters appreciate.

For some, though, a perceived lack of consistency makes it hard for them to understand how the Blues will get the money they would want and the player to achieve the move he craves.

Meanwhile, others are hopeful of a windfall that will help with manager Danny Cowley’s Blues rebuild.

Vincent Richardson: If he is up to standard, someone will make an offer, if not suck it up and give your best for the team paying your wages.

Jono Fry: I understand players have got to do what's best for them.

I just honestly feel like Ronan owes us one more season with 100% effort.

He's got to be on a decent wage and if it wasn't for us he'd still be playing Irish league.

Barrie Jenkins: That’s all well and good but somebody needs to make a concrete bid that suits all parties and that hasn’t happened yet.

Darren Fry: I believe he will still be here come the new season, I don’t think he is anywhere near consistent enough to get a championship move.

Class player on his day but those days are few and far between unfortunately.

Cath Absolom: Well, the truth has finally come out from the Player himself, so we obviously can't keep denying it anymore.

As he's obviously trying to entice another Club to sign him, as his heart, mind & soul isn't in it anymore.

So what have we got to lose?. So Good Luck for the future Ronan, & hope everything goes well.

Peter Loten: It's fair and reasonable that he wants to play Chamionship football, as have Pompey for the last three seasons.

Thankfully, when he goes we would have enough cash for a replacement or two. PuP.

Chris Pompey FC: Can't see any side silly enough to pay 2 mil, I just hope Cowley not relying on it.

Ian Wingfield: Testing yourself and being good enough are totally different things!

Bob Leech: Well let's get on and sell him then. I'm sure there is a better replacement out there.

Chris Dodd: Don’t honestly know what these Championship clubs see in him. 1 good game every 6/7.. Hardly consistent.

Richard Appleton: If your going then just get one with it and go.

We don’t want anyone who's not 100% committed next season as we have to get promoted next season.

Thanks for your previous efforts over the last 3 years.

Ollie Roberts: Maybe if he had put in some better performances in the crucial games where we’ve slipped up, maybe he would be in the Championship with us.

Luke Stanway: I would be happy for Curtis to move on. All he does is moan on the pitch constantly. Other players must get so annoyed, he reminds me of Zaha at Palace but at least Zaha has the ability.

Hugh Skilling: If he was good enough a Championship club would of signed him.