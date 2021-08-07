How Portsmouth fans on Twitter reacted to Blues' 1-0 win at Fleetwood
Pompey fans have taken to social media to share their views on the Blues’ 1-0 win at Fleetwood on the opening day of the season.
Lee Brown’s 60th-minute strike was enough to win the game for Danny Cowley’s new-look side, while Ronan Curtis had a first-half effort from a free-kick smack against the bar.
Here’s what was said on Twitter as Pompey got their season off to a winning start….
@jimmyjimmy11: Well done #Pompey excellent away win to start the season.
@MASaunders75: Summer 1988, new seats installed in north upper, #Pompey win opening day away game v Shrewsbury. No opening day away wins again until summer 2021, when new seats installed in north upper, Pompey win opening day away game v Fleetwood.
@MattPennyPFC: A win is a win. BUT the performance was dire. We played far too much Jackettball.
Going forward we looked just like last season, not many ideas.
Defence looked shaky but somehow grabbed a clean sheet.
Much improvement needed and much more player investment needed.
@TheChief657: Funny old game isn't it, we'll take those 3 points and head on home.
Just imagine what we can do with 2 centre midfielders.
@X_LindseyLou_X: Lucky to get that win…..But will take it.
Onto next week ….. back at Fratton Park ! #Pompey.
@Norm49113908: First game of the season win lose or draw you can never judge a new look team.
I’m Pompey through and through but that was a pen in the 3rd minute, that was a smash and grab win and every #Pompey fan is happy.
GavH_: Can’t moan 3 points first game of the season #Pompey
@PompeyRunner71: Yes!!!!! Come on Bovine bros. 3 points for #Pompey. I don’t care if it was terrible...winning ugly is a good trait. Going up in our own hands now.
@MikeTattooed: Well played Pompey. A win with a new team still gelling together and an injury blow before kick off.
Now let's get some bodies in! T
unnicliffe is mustard, we are lucky to have him.
Not sure it is the style of football that Cowley promised though!! PUP!