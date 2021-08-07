The travelling Pompey fans celebrate Lee Brown's winner at Fleetwood. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Lee Brown’s 60th-minute strike was enough to win the game for Danny Cowley’s new-look side, while Ronan Curtis had a first-half effort from a free-kick smack against the bar.

Here’s what was said on Twitter as Pompey got their season off to a winning start….

@jimmyjimmy11: Well done #Pompey excellent away win to start the season.

@MASaunders75: Summer 1988, new seats installed in north upper, #Pompey win opening day away game v Shrewsbury. No opening day away wins again until summer 2021, when new seats installed in north upper, Pompey win opening day away game v Fleetwood.

@MattPennyPFC: A win is a win. BUT the performance was dire. We played far too much Jackettball.

Going forward we looked just like last season, not many ideas.

Defence looked shaky but somehow grabbed a clean sheet.

Much improvement needed and much more player investment needed.

@TheChief657: Funny old game isn't it, we'll take those 3 points and head on home.

Just imagine what we can do with 2 centre midfielders.

@X_LindseyLou_X: Lucky to get that win…..But will take it.

Onto next week ….. back at Fratton Park ! #Pompey.

@Norm49113908: First game of the season win lose or draw you can never judge a new look team.

I’m Pompey through and through but that was a pen in the 3rd minute, that was a smash and grab win and every #Pompey fan is happy.

GavH_: Can’t moan 3 points first game of the season #Pompey

@PompeyRunner71: Yes!!!!! Come on Bovine bros. 3 points for #Pompey. I don’t care if it was terrible...winning ugly is a good trait. Going up in our own hands now.

@MikeTattooed: Well played Pompey. A win with a new team still gelling together and an injury blow before kick off.

Now let's get some bodies in! T

unnicliffe is mustard, we are lucky to have him.