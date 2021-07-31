How Portsmouth fans reacted to Danny Cowley's uninspiring transfer admission

And it’s clear that his admission one week before the start of the new League One season has left many of the Fratton faithful feeling ‘depressed’.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us via our Facebook page and Twitter.

@Niall_Judge26: Think that’s the most depressing piece you’ve done yet, we really do have a mid table budget.

If Cowleys get us in the play offs this season it would be some achievement.

@jordy_drapes: I assume our budget is no longer amongst the ‘top six’?

If so what changed between the beginning of the window to now?

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Lots of use of the word ‘competitive’ a month ago but the expectation now seems mid-table.

Barrie Jenkins: When you have a ball and chain around your neck it’s virtually impossible to swim. I fear it’s going to be a tough few years.

@morris316: Mid table this season at best, few injuries and we could easily be in the bottom half.

Wayne Outram: Definitely going to be a tough long old season, I’ll be happy with a top half finish!

@AntCoombes80: Are we just going through the motions this season?

Saving the money in the hope that the big spenders go up, putting us in a better position in 10 months?

@PompeyG90: That sounds pretty depressing.. they have been tasked to rebuild a squad with potentially no transfer kitty.

I thought our budget was low .. but didn't no it was this low.

Anthony Knight: Strap yourselves in people, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride..mid table this season would be an achievement…PUP.

@ben12389: Bottom half of the table then it will be. Let’s hope not fighting relegation as i’m sure the Eisners won’t hang around long after that if that happens.

@andybastable: What an utterly depressing situation. Time for everyone to be honest about our ambitions for this season.