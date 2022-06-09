A total eight third tier outfits have found glory at domestic and European levels in the illustrious past.

Pompey are currently sat in 20th as the most decorated sides still active in English football, with the Blues’ last major triumph coming in the 2008 FA Cup final.

The Fratton Park outfit have a rich domestic history, winning the first division in successive years in 1949 and 1950 as well as securing two FA Cup trophies.

But who are the most decorated sides in League One next season?

Along with Pompey, seven other third tier outfits can boast about their glory as a number of former giants battle it out in the 2022-23 campaign.

Here’s how the Blues rank among the seven most decorated clubs in League One – based on old Division One/Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and European successes.

1. Oxford United - 8th Old Division One/Premier League titles: 0; FA Cup: 0; League Cup: 1; European trophies: 0; total trophies: 1. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Charlton - 7th Old Division One/Premier League titles: 0; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: total trophies: 1. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Barnsley - 6th Old Division One/Premier League titles: 0; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: total trophies: 1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Ipswich - 5th Old Division One/Premier League titles: 1; FA Cup: 1; League Cup: 0; European trophies: 1; total trophies: 3. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales