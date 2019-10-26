The Pompey family enjoyed a good Friday night – all thanks to that lot up the road.

Southampton’s 9-0 home defeat at the hands of Leicester, which represents the biggest ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight match and equals the Premier League record for the heaviest ever defeat, provided much joy among the Fratton Faithful.

And Blues supporters, including Pompey themselves and a couple of players, couldn’t help but revel in Southampton’s pain as they took to social media to express their delight.

Here’s a selection of what was shared on Twitter...