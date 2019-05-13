How Portsmouth's League One play-off odds shifted after dramatic first leg with Sunderland

Wins for Sunderland and Charlton Athletic and defeats for Pompey and Doncaster Rovers has seen the bookmakers' League One promotion odds shift slightly, 

Are the bookies still backing Pompey for playoff glory? Here's the odds on each of the four teams to secure promotion from League One:

Before first leg: 5/1

1. Doncaster Rovers: Before first leg

Before first leg: 5/1
Current odds:10/1

2. Doncaster Rovers: Current odds

Current odds:10/1
Before first leg: 5/2

3. Charlton Athletic: Before first leg

Before first leg: 5/2
Current odds: 11/8

4. Charlton Athletic: Current odds

Current odds: 11/8
