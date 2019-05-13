How Portsmouth's League One play-off odds shifted after dramatic first leg with Sunderland
Wins for Sunderland and Charlton Athletic and defeats for Pompey and Doncaster Rovers has seen the bookmakers' League One promotion odds shift slightly,
Are the bookies still backing Pompey for playoff glory? Here's the odds on each of the four teams to secure promotion from League One:
1. Doncaster Rovers: Before first leg
Before first leg: 5/1
PA
PA (Press Association)
2. Doncaster Rovers: Current odds
Current odds:10/1
PA
PA (Press Association)
3. Charlton Athletic: Before first leg
Before first leg: 5/2
PA
PA (Press Association)
4. Charlton Athletic: Current odds
Current odds: 11/8
PA
PA (Press Association)
View more