Chuks Aneke is a target for Pompey this summer.

Kenny Jackett has the MK Dons forward on his radar as the boss seeks to freshen up his attacking options.

With Omar Bogle and James Vaughan departing Fratton Park following their loan spells, Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins remain the only striking options remaining at the Blues.

And using stats from Wyscout – the professional platform for people working in the football world – we’ve crunched the numbers on the trio to see how they compare.

It is worth bearing in mind, though, Aneke spent the campaign in League Two, with Pitman and Hawkins featuring in the division above.

From left to right: Oli Hawkins, Chuks Aneke and Brett Pitman

In terms of goals scored, Aneke had a prolific season as the Dons clinched promotion from the fourth tier.

The former Arsenal ace netted 19 times in 41 appearances at an average of 0.43 per 90 minutes.

Pitman spent parts of the campaign confined to the substitutes’ bench and was left out of the match-day squad on several occasions.

The Pompey skipper netted 13 goals in 43 matches, but his goals-per-game average on the minutes he played was greater than Aneke's at 0.47 per 90.

Hawkins was regarded as the Blues’ focal point, leading Pompey’s front line. The hitman bagged 10 goals in 48 matches but averaged just 0.31 strikes per 90 minutes.

Aneke also chipped in with his share of assists for Paul Tisdale’s side.

In total, he created 13 goals – an average of 0.16 over 90 minutes.

That’s a greater ratio than Pitman (0.08) and Hawkins (0.11), which suggests Aneke may offer more creativity than the pair.

The Newham-born ace scores goals aplenty when dropping deep and driving with the ball at his feet.

Of his dribbles this season, Aneke was successful with 70 per cent of them. That's the same figure as Hawkins, although Pitman came in three per cent behind.

Aneke's passing success rate of 73 per cent also comes out higher than Pitman (71) and Hawkins (69).

In terms of long balls, though, it’s Pitman who has the most prowess, with 44 per cent finding their intended target compared to Aneke’s 40 per cent and Hawkins’ 38 per cent.

If the former Crewe man was to start as the lone striker in Jackett’s favoured 4-2-3-1 system, he’d be expected to be an aerial presence when leading the line.

Aneke won 46 per cent of his duels this term, which sandwiches him between Hawkins (50 per cent) and Pitman (34 per cent).