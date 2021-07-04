Pompey League Two title winner Carl Baker is still going strong - at the age of 38. Picture: Joe Pepler

The evergreen midfielder has signed up for the 2021-22 campaign with non-league Nuneaton Borough.

And he yesterday skippered the Southern League Premier Division Central members in their first pre-season friendly against Halesowen Town.

Baker made 46 appearances and scored nine times for Pompey when they claimed the League Two title in May 2017.

The former Coventry midfielder finished that season with a flurry of goals, netting in two of the Blues’ last three matches as they edged Plymouth to capture the crown.

He remained for the start of the following campaign, yet departed by mutual consent in August 2017 at the age of 34, following discussions with new boss Kenny Jackett.

Baker totalled 50 matches for the Blues and would later join Indian side ATK, Coventry and Brackley.

Now in his second spell with Nuneaton, he netted as Jimmy Ginnelly’s side drew 2-2 in yesterday’s opening friendly in front of a crowd of 257.

Carl Baker and Michael Doyle continue to play football in non-league. Doyle, who is aged 39, is still registered to Notts County. Picture: Joe Pepler

Baker, who also represented Southport, Morecambe, Stockport, Coventry and MK Dons in his long career, turns 39 in December.

The ex-Blues skipper was last month appointed assistant head coach to Ian Burchnall at Notts County.

However, the 39-year-old will remain registered with the National League side should he be required in emergencies.

Doyle, who totalled 97 appearances and three goals during two Fratton Park seasons, celebrates his 40th birthday next month.

