The 19-year-old hasn’t played senior football for almost two months, since his nightmare loan spell at National League Bromley came to a premature end.

But he’s expected to take to the field for Pompey in Friday’s EFL Trophy clash with Exeter City alongside a number of fledging academy kids, as he waits to see where his next career step takes him.

It’s an opportunity the versatile defender has been waiting for to continue his development, and to prove his reputation as one of the Blues’ hottest prospects.

His last appearance for the Ravens ended in disgrace during November’s FA Cup clash with Rotherham.

Only six minutes after being introduced from the bench in the second half he was sent off for a crunching challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene, which saw the Northern Ireland international immediately subbed off to receive treatment.

And Andy Woodman exiled him from his squad shortly after, resulting in a return to the south coast a month before his temporary spell was scheduled to end.

In total, Mnoga played six times for the non-league outfit and failed to complete a full 90 minutes at Hayes Lane.

Portsmouth youngster Haji Mnoga received a straight red card for a rash challenge during Bromley's FA Cup defeat to Rotherham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

During the first half of the season, the teenager was still occasionally training with Pompey and was able to feature in the club’s EFL Trophy group games.

He operated on the right side of a back three and played the entirety of the 5-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in early September.

Then Mnoga returned to Fratton Park to play in defensive midfield in the 2-0 defeat to Sutton United a month later – but was substituted at half-time after struggling with a slight injury in the first half.

And the club’s search is well underway for a suitable loan club to extend his progress, before being reintroduced into the first-team next season.

But perhaps Friday night’s cup tie is his biggest opportunity in royal blue to showcase his talents to potential suitors and his parent club.

