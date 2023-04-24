There were no members of John Mouisnho’s squad in the 2022-23 League One team of the season.

Indeed, it represents the fourth consecutive campaign a Pompey player has been not included in the third tier’s best XI, with Matt Clarke the last entrant in 2019.

It’s come as little surprise, though, with the Blues failing to reach the play-offs in what has proven to be another disappointing campaign.

But how do the individuals in Mousinho’s side compare to the standout League One players this term?

Using figures provided by WhoScored.com, we’ve taken a look at the ratings of Pompey’s best XI with the men who feature in the team of the season to discover how the numbers compare in the same formation.

Here’s what we found.

How Pompey compare to League One team of the season From left: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Marlon Pack, Conor Hourihane, Colby Bishop.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper - WhoScored rating: 7.1; Matt Macey - WhoScored rating: 6.66.

Right-back Bali Mumba - WhoScored rating: 7.1; Joe Rafferty - WhoScored rating: 6.82.

Centre-back Mads Andersen - WhoScored rating: 7.06; Sean Raggett - WhoScored rating: 7.01.