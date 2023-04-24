News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
5 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
5 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
6 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
8 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

How Portsmouth’s best players compare to League One team of the season as Blues figures miss out on awards: in pictures

There were no members of John Mouisnho’s squad in the 2022-23 League One team of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Indeed, it represents the fourth consecutive campaign a Pompey player has been not included in the third tier’s best XI, with Matt Clarke the last entrant in 2019.

It’s come as little surprise, though, with the Blues failing to reach the play-offs in what has proven to be another disappointing campaign.

But how do the individuals in Mousinho’s side compare to the standout League One players this term?

Using figures provided by WhoScored.com, we’ve taken a look at the ratings of Pompey’s best XI with the men who feature in the team of the season to discover how the numbers compare in the same formation.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Marlon Pack, Conor Hourihane, Colby Bishop.

1. How Pompey compare to League One team of the season

From left: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Marlon Pack, Conor Hourihane, Colby Bishop. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Michael Cooper - WhoScored rating: 7.1; Matt Macey - WhoScored rating: 6.66.

2. Goalkeeper

Michael Cooper - WhoScored rating: 7.1; Matt Macey - WhoScored rating: 6.66. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Bali Mumba - WhoScored rating: 7.1; Joe Rafferty - WhoScored rating: 6.82.

3. Right-back

Bali Mumba - WhoScored rating: 7.1; Joe Rafferty - WhoScored rating: 6.82. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mads Andersen - WhoScored rating: 7.06; Sean Raggett - WhoScored rating: 7.01.

4. Centre-back

Mads Andersen - WhoScored rating: 7.06; Sean Raggett - WhoScored rating: 7.01. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BluesPortsmouthLeague OnePompey