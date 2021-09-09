The Blues weren’t the only ones involved in such a turnaround of players, with the likes of Paul Cook’s Ipswich bringing in 19 new recruits.
But with the transfer window now closed, how do the current League One squads stack up in terms of market value?
To help us find out, we went to transfermarkt.co.uk to get the answer.
And here’s how they currently value each third-tier sides’ squads…
1. 24th - AFC Wimbledon
Squad value: £1.22m
Current league position: 10th
Picture: James Chance/Getty Images
Photo: James Chance
2. 23rd - Accrington
Squad valuation: £1.4m
Current League position: 2nd
Picture: Getty Images
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town
Squad valuation: £2.05m
Current league position: 16th
Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Photo: Dan Mullan
4. 21st - Cambridge United
Squad valuation: £2.12m
Current league position: 13th
Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images
Photo: Harriet Lander