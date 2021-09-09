From left: Lee Johnson, Danny Cowley, Darren Moore and Paul Cook

How Portsmouth's current squad value compares to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland, Wigan, Charlton, Rotherham, Oxford and others

Danny Cowley added 14 new players to the Pompey ranks during the transfer window as he carried out a complete overhaul of the club’s first-team squad.

The Blues weren’t the only ones involved in such a turnaround of players, with the likes of Paul Cook’s Ipswich bringing in 19 new recruits.

But with the transfer window now closed, how do the current League One squads stack up in terms of market value?

To help us find out, we went to transfermarkt.co.uk to get the answer.

And here’s how they currently value each third-tier sides’ squads…

1. 24th - AFC Wimbledon

Squad value: £1.22m Current league position: 10th

2. 23rd - Accrington

Squad valuation: £1.4m Current League position: 2nd

3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town

Squad valuation: £2.05m Current league position: 16th

4. 21st - Cambridge United

Squad valuation: £2.12m Current league position: 13th

