The Blues weren’t the only ones involved in such a turnaround of players, with the likes of Paul Cook’s Ipswich bringing in 19 new recruits.

But with the transfer window now closed, how do the current League One squads stack up in terms of market value?

To help us find out, we went to transfermarkt.co.uk to get the answer.

And here’s how they currently value each third-tier sides’ squads…

1. 24th - AFC Wimbledon Squad value: £1.22m Current league position: 10th Picture: James Chance/Getty Images Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Accrington Squad valuation: £1.4m Current League position: 2nd Picture: Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town Squad valuation: £2.05m Current league position: 16th Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. 21st - Cambridge United Squad valuation: £2.12m Current league position: 13th Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales