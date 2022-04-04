Pompey are set to play their remaining eight games in 26 days following an enforced 17-day break, with the first being a tough trip to Bolton tomorrow.

Before the Blues’ stoppage, Danny Cowley’s side closed the gap to the play-offs to seven points after a strong run which saw them lose one of their previous 10 League One games.

The Fratton Park outfit now sit 11 points away from the top six and with time running out, we take a look at the teams who are in and out form at third-tier level as the season enters its final month.

1. Crewe - 24th Won: 1; Drew: 0; Lost: 9; Goals scored: 6; Goals conceded: 22; Points: 3 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd Won: 0; Drew: 3; Lost: 7; Goals scored: 5; Goals conceded: 18; Points: 3 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3. Morecambe - 22nd Won: 1; Drew: 3; Lost: 6; Goals scored: 9; Goals conceded: 21; Points: 6 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood - 21st Won: 1; Drew: 3; Lost: 6; Goals scored: 10; Goals conceded: 18; Points: 6 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales