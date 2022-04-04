From left: Danny Cowley, Paul Warne, Steven Schumacher, Alex Neil

How Portsmouth’s form compares to Sunderland, Rotherham, Plymouth, Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday as season reaches climax

The 2021-22 League One season has entered its final month with pressure beginning to mount on teams at either end of the table.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:41 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:25 pm

Pompey are set to play their remaining eight games in 26 days following an enforced 17-day break, with the first being a tough trip to Bolton tomorrow.

Before the Blues’ stoppage, Danny Cowley’s side closed the gap to the play-offs to seven points after a strong run which saw them lose one of their previous 10 League One games.

The Fratton Park outfit now sit 11 points away from the top six and with time running out, we take a look at the teams who are in and out form at third-tier level as the season enters its final month.

1. Crewe - 24th

Won: 1; Drew: 0; Lost: 9; Goals scored: 6; Goals conceded: 22; Points: 3

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. AFC Wimbledon - 23rd

Won: 0; Drew: 3; Lost: 7; Goals scored: 5; Goals conceded: 18; Points: 3

Photo: Justin Setterfield

3. Morecambe - 22nd

Won: 1; Drew: 3; Lost: 6; Goals scored: 9; Goals conceded: 21; Points: 6

Photo: Julian Finney

4. Fleetwood - 21st

Won: 1; Drew: 3; Lost: 6; Goals scored: 10; Goals conceded: 18; Points: 6

Photo: Jason Brown

