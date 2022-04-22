How Pompey's average home attendance this season compares to the rest of the EFL.

How Portsmouth's home attendances compare to EFL rivals Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Ipswich Town & Co

As fans filled out grounds for the first time since March 2020, Pompey’s home attendances have been affected heavily throughout the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:00 pm
Ticketing issues, maintenance, safety concerns and the demolition of half of the north stand lower in January as well as half of the south stand at the start of the month have seen Fratton Park’s capacity fluctuate.

Despite Danny Cowley being full of praise for the Fratton faithful, performances on the pitch have led to fewer fans coming through the turnstiles in recent weeks.

So how does Pompey’s numbers compare to those across the rest of the EFL this season?

We’ve taken a look at Football Web Pages to discover the top 24 average home attendances this season across the 72.

1. Home Park - Plymouth

Capacity: 16,388; Average attendance: 13,016

Photo: Alex Burstow

2. Ewood Park - Blackburn

Capacity: 31,367; Average attendance: 13,119

Photo: Nigel Roddis

3. Oakwell - Barnsley

Capacity: 23,287; Average attendance: 13,194

Photo: George Wood

4. Loftus Road - QPR

Capacity: 18,439; Average attendance: 14,373

Photo: Luke Walker

