How Portsmouth's home attendances compare to EFL rivals Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Ipswich Town & Co

Ticketing issues, maintenance, safety concerns and the demolition of half of the north stand lower in January as well as half of the south stand at the start of the month have seen Fratton Park’s capacity fluctuate.

Despite Danny Cowley being full of praise for the Fratton faithful, performances on the pitch have led to fewer fans coming through the turnstiles in recent weeks.

So how does Pompey’s numbers compare to those across the rest of the EFL this season?

We’ve taken a look at Football Web Pages to discover the top 24 average home attendances this season across the 72.

1. Home Park - Plymouth Capacity: 16,388; Average attendance: 13,016 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Ewood Park - Blackburn Capacity: 31,367; Average attendance: 13,119 Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

3. Oakwell - Barnsley Capacity: 23,287; Average attendance: 13,194 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Loftus Road - QPR Capacity: 18,439; Average attendance: 14,373 Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales