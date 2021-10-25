From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Leam Richardson and Lee Johnson

How Portsmouth's League One promotion and play-off chances compare to Sunderland, Ipswich, Wigan, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday

Pompey’s 2-2 draw at Accrington earned plenty of praise after the Blues came from behind late on to secure a valuable point at the Wham Stadium.

By The Sports Desk
Monday, 25th October 2021, 1:43 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 1:59 pm

However, it failed to see Danny Cowley’s side make any significant move up the table, with the Fratton Park outfit currently 16th with 14 League One games played.

Meanwhile, they were unable to narrow the gap to the top as the likes of Wycombe, Rotherham, Wigan and Oxford all won at the weekend.

Victories against Bolton and Cheltenham in their two home games coming up will prove important if they are to see improvements in their league standings.

That could turn their season around and perhaps improve their promotion and play-off odds, which at this moment in time are not what we'd hope for given the expectation levels at Fratton Park.

Indeed, here's how Sky Bet see the current promotion race at the moment, with Pompey, unfortunately, well off the pace.

1. Doncaster Rovers

Promotion odds: 1000/1. Make play-offs odds: N/A. Current Position: 23rd. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

2. Crewe

Promotion odds: 1000/1. Make play-offs odds: N/A. Current Position: 24th. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

3. Gillingham

Promotion odds: 250/1. Make play-offs odds: 150/1. Current Position: 19th. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

4. Morecambe

Promotion odds: 200/1. Make play-offs odds: 150/1. Current Position: 17th. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

