How Portsmouth's outstanding average attendance at Fratton Park this season compares to Ipswich, Barnsley & Plymouth - in pictures
There was another packed crowd at Fratton Park for Pompey’s 2-2 draw against Port Vale.
Indeed, 18,046 fans were in attendance to see John Mousinho’s men fight back from 2-0 to salvage a point to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.
Despite work continuing on the Milton End in recent months, the Blues have recorded outstanding numbers at home after the new head coach changed his side’s fortunes.
But how do Pompey’s numbers at Fratton Park compare to their League One rivals?
We’ve taken to FootballWebPages to discover where the Blues’ average home figures compare across the third tier.