How Portsmouth's outstanding average attendance at Fratton Park this season compares to Ipswich, Barnsley & Plymouth - in pictures

There was another packed crowd at Fratton Park for Pompey’s 2-2 draw against Port Vale.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 17:04 BST

Indeed, 18,046 fans were in attendance to see John Mousinho’s men fight back from 2-0 to salvage a point to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

Despite work continuing on the Milton End in recent months, the Blues have recorded outstanding numbers at home after the new head coach changed his side’s fortunes.

But how do Pompey’s numbers at Fratton Park compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken to FootballWebPages to discover where the Blues’ average home figures compare across the third tier.

How Pompey's outstanding average attendance at home compares to League One rivals.

1. How Pompey's outstanding average attendance at home compares

How Pompey's outstanding average attendance at home compares to League One rivals. Photo: Jason Brown

Average attendance: 2,953; Capacity: 5,450.

2. Wham Stadium - Accrington

Average attendance: 2,953; Capacity: 5,450. Photo: George Wood

Average attendance: 3,110; Capacity: 5,137.

3. New Lawn - Forest Green

Average attendance: 3,110; Capacity: 5,137. Photo: Dan Istitene

Average attendance: 3,241; Capacity: 6,912.

4. Pirelli Stadium - Burton

Average attendance: 3,241; Capacity: 6,912. Photo: Marc Atkins

