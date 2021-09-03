Pompey head coach Danny Cowley made 14 signings this summer. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

How Portsmouth's squad now looks after summer transfer window as they bid to rival Sunderland, Ipswich, Charlton and others for League One promotion

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley brought in a number of new additions in a major summer overhaul.

Defender Mahlon Romeo became his 14th and final addition of a busy window, joining on a season-long loan from Championship side Millwall, just minutes before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

It proved to be an incredibly busy summer for Cowley and his recruitment staff, although some fans were still frustrated the Blues failed to land an additional striker before the summer window slammed shut.

Here, we take a look at the business the Pompey head coach did manage to complete in what proved a major summer shake-up.

1. Liam Vincent

Dannay Cowley's first signing of the summer window. Teenager, 18, who joined on a three-year deal from National League Bromley, is looked at as one for the future and remains sidelined with a leg injury

2. Gavin Bazunu

Pompey beat off Ipswich, Charlton and Burton to sign the Man City goalkeeper on a season-long loan. Republic of Ireland ace has been in goal for the Blues' past five matches after missing the opening-day win at Fleetwood

3. Clark Robertson

Free agent signed a two-year Blues deal after leaving Rotherham. Early signs look good after forming a solid centre-back partnership with Sean Raggett. Has started all six Pompey matches so far

4. Connor Ogilvie

Former Spurs apprentice moved to Fratton Park on a two-year deal after the expiration of his Gillingham contract. Has featured in four Blues matches this term, starting three of those.

