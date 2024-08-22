Portsmouth's squad value compared to Championship rivals - including Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday

John Mousinho has now added eleven players to the Fratton Park squad

It has certainly been a busy summer in PO4 with John Mousinho and the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes bringing in 11 new players to the Pompey squad.

Goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid and defensive midfield star Abdoulaye Kamara mark the two latest acquisitions as the Blues prepare to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this weekend.

The club were certainly not blessed with the same financial power as many of their Championship rivals, such as Leeds United who are now enjoying the financial benefits from the sales of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summverville. However, that does not mean the Blues have been unable to conjure up shrewd business deals in the ongoing transfer window.

With just over a week to go until the transfer window closes, here is how Pompey’s squad value compares to their Championship rivals, according to TransferMarkt...

How Pompey's squad market value compares to their Championship rivals

1. Pompey squad

How Pompey's squad market value compares to their Championship rivals | National World

Burnley have the highest squad market value in the league at £181.73m

2. 1. Burnley

Burnley have the highest squad market value in the league at £181.73m | Getty Images

Promotion favourites Leeds have lost three key stars but are still enjoying a squad market value of £127.26m

3. 2. Leeds United

Promotion favourites Leeds have lost three key stars but are still enjoying a squad market value of £127.26m | Getty Images

Luton, who drew 0-0 with Pompey on Saturday, have a squad market value of £92.06m

4. 3. Luton Town

Luton, who drew 0-0 with Pompey on Saturday, have a squad market value of £92.06m Photo: Getty Images

