It has certainly been a busy summer in PO4 with John Mousinho and the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes bringing in 11 new players to the Pompey squad.
Goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid and defensive midfield star Abdoulaye Kamara mark the two latest acquisitions as the Blues prepare to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this weekend.
The club were certainly not blessed with the same financial power as many of their Championship rivals, such as Leeds United who are now enjoying the financial benefits from the sales of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summverville. However, that does not mean the Blues have been unable to conjure up shrewd business deals in the ongoing transfer window.
With just over a week to go until the transfer window closes, here is how Pompey’s squad value compares to their Championship rivals, according to TransferMarkt...
