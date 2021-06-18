How Portsmouth's starting XI might look if the League One season started now

Pompey boss Danny Cowley and his assistant Nicky Cowley.

Meanwhile, six of the seven who occupied the bench that day against Accrington have also departed.

That’s 11 players in total who had hopes of taking the Blues to the play-offs that match-day before ultimately failing saying goodbye to Fratton Park in the near seven weeks that have proceeded.

It’s left Pompey with just 14 players – a number which is due to be reduced further with Ellis Harrison expected to join Oxford – less than a week before the fixtures for the latest campaign are released.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Bass is the automatic choice to start in goal - for the simple matter that he's the only recognised keeper at Fratton Park as things stand. Saying that, he's highly-rated by Danny Cowley and that is probably one of the main reasons why Craig MacGillivray has been allowed to leave. Competition for the goalkeeping spot will arrive in due course, but 23-year-old Bass will be the one any new incumbents will have to dislodge.

So how would Danny Cowley’s men look if they were asked to fulfil a fixture today under current circumstances?

We’ll, here’s one predicted 4-4-2 starting XI we’ve come up with.

Some might disagree – but when the numbers are so low, it would be hard to come up with alternatives...

Like Bass, the 19-year-old has yet to feature under the Cowleys since their March arrival. But he too has something about him that they like - hence the full-back being the only out-of-contract player to agree terms on a new deal. He's likely to head out on loan next season in a bid to gain much-needed experience. But for now, he's needed to play right-back, with fellow defender Callum Johnson required to fill in elsewhere until reinforcements are brought in.

Raggett was an unused substitute for the final game of the season against Accrington, after being replaced by Paul Downing in the starting XI. That would have proven difficult to take given his 52 appearances in all competitions last term. And it casts doubts over his long-term Fratton Park future. But until Cowley decides what to do with the defender or opts to mould him into the centre-back he wants, the former Norwich man starts alongside Downing in our team - not behind him!

The defender featured three times for Danny Cowley in the league at the tail end of last season, starting two of them. The last time he began a League One game was against Burton in September 2019 - proving the new head coach had more faith in the 29-year-old than his predecessor. That doesn't mean that his future at Fratton suddenly looks rosy. In fact, it remains up in the air. And with Pompey currently in short supply of centre-backs, he makes our current starting XI.

Danny Cowley's one and only signing so far has been young Bromley left-back Liam Vincent. He'll provide competition for Brown, along with the other left-back the Blues are expected to sign this summer. It's unlikely, though, at this stage that Pompey will see the left-back position as a problem area that needs radically fixed. That will give Brown the green light to not only make our starting XI but also continue to add to his 109 Blues appearances in the real world!

At last, an easy one to select. The winger is the most naturally gifted player at Pompey - an accolade he's worn ever since he moved to Pompey from Burton in 2019. That doesn't mean, though, that he should take his place in the team for granted. Ten goals and 11 assists last season are okay. But, ideally, we'd like more - and that point would be rammed home in out pre-match team talk.

The defence was easy to sort, but now we're in central-midfield territory - an area that seriously lacks numbers. It's so serious, in fact, that the Blues currently have NO midfielders on their books. Luckily, there are options to fill the void - for the time being at least. James Bolton is one such option, with his versatility a key attribute to his game. But, no offence, let's hope it's not a position he'll be asked to play when the season begins.

Okay, so right-back Callum Johnson would be Bolton's partner in the middle of the park. Not ideal, we know, but at least Johnson has featured there before during his time at Accrington. He's been a steady performer for Pompey since his move last summer - and we've no doubt he'd do a decent job in the centre of midfield if asked. Again, though, let's not make a habit of it!

A selection that might divide opinion - but with Michael Jacobs injured and Ronan Curtis needed up front as Ellis Harrison prepares to join Oxford, needs must. The 23-year-old hardly set the world alight during his loan spell at Southend last season. However, maybe Danny Cowley can repeat the trick he's shown with plenty of other fledgling talents in his career, and get the best out of the forward. All we can do is hope! But if Jacobs miraculously makes himself available, he's back in.

The chances of Curtis being at Fratton Park come the opening day of the season are remote. But a club still has to offer Pompey the right money for them to do business, and that could mean his wish to leave could drag on for a bit. Playing up top is something the Republic of Ireland international has done at Derry City and Pompey. He's impressed there, too, so guarantees some quality in the attacking third.