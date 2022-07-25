Marlon Pack was the first of seven new faces signed by Danny Cowley this summer.

How Portsmouth's summer transfer business compares to League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Derby, Bolton and Co ahead of new campaign

After a somewhat quiet start to the transfer window, Danny Cowley has since managed to bring in a number of impressive captures.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:49 pm

Marlon Pack became Pompey’s first acquisition of the summer, returning on a free deal from Cardiff.

The 31-year-old was soon followed by the arrivals of Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Josh Griffiths, Joe Pigott and Josh Oluwayemi before Colby Bishop became the latest name to join the ranks after joining for an undisclosed fee from Accrington.

In total, seven fresh faces have arrived through the door at Fratton Park, while Marcus Harness remains the only name to depart.

But how does the Blues’ summer transfer business compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the most – and least – active clubs in the third tier so far this window.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. Exeter

Number of signings: None; Signings: N/A.

2. Port Vale

Number of signings: 2; Signings: Funso Ojo (Aberdeen - free), Lewis Cass (Newcastle - free).

3. Wycombe

Number of signings: 3; Signings: D’Mani Mellor (Manchester United - free), Jack Young (Newcastle - undisclosed), Jasper Pattenden (Worthing - undisclosed).

4. Oxford United

Number of signings: 4; Signings: Ciaron Brown (Cardiff - free), Stuart Findlay (Philadelphia - undisclosed), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers - undisclosed), Yanic Wildschut (CSKA Sofia - undisclosed).

PortsmouthIpswichLeague OneSheffield WednesdayDerby
