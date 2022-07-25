Marlon Pack became Pompey’s first acquisition of the summer, returning on a free deal from Cardiff.

The 31-year-old was soon followed by the arrivals of Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Josh Griffiths, Joe Pigott and Josh Oluwayemi before Colby Bishop became the latest name to join the ranks after joining for an undisclosed fee from Accrington.

In total, seven fresh faces have arrived through the door at Fratton Park, while Marcus Harness remains the only name to depart.

But how does the Blues’ summer transfer business compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the most – and least – active clubs in the third tier so far this window.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. Exeter Number of signings: None; Signings: N/A. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Port Vale Number of signings: 2; Signings: Funso Ojo (Aberdeen - free), Lewis Cass (Newcastle - free). Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Wycombe Number of signings: 3; Signings: D’Mani Mellor (Manchester United - free), Jack Young (Newcastle - undisclosed), Jasper Pattenden (Worthing - undisclosed). Photo: John Peters Photo Sales

4. Oxford United Number of signings: 4; Signings: Ciaron Brown (Cardiff - free), Stuart Findlay (Philadelphia - undisclosed), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers - undisclosed), Yanic Wildschut (CSKA Sofia - undisclosed). Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales