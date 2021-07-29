Others are expected. In fact, make that needed, as the clock continues to tick down on the start of the season.

So far, only one of those eight have required a transfer fee – Liam Vincent, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Bromley and is seen as one for the future.

Five have been free transfers – Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman and Jayden Reid.

Although, like Vincent, Reid – who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury – was viewed a player to supplement the squad.

Meanwhile, Gavin Bazunu and Gassan Ahadme have been brought in on loan from Manchester City and Norwich respectively.

Both Ahadme and Reid – signed following successful trials – signed on the same day (Tuesday, July 20).

That mean’s Freeman’s arrival on Sunday, July 11, is the last piece of transfer business conducted by the Blues with the primary intention of strengthening the Pompey starting XI – and even he was on trial before signing on the dotted line.

It all adds to a frustrating window for the Blues, despite head coach Danny Cowley’s bid to remain positive.

But how does Pompey’s transfer business to date compare to key rivals?

We take a look by checking the activity so far of the other top teams the bookies have identified as the favourites for promotion.

At present, the Blues are priced at 10/3 for promotion with Bet365.

1. Ipswich Town (9/4) Signings - 10: Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisclosed), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisclosed), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisclosed), Matt Penney (Sheff Wed, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisclosed), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisclosed), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisclosed). Signed for a fee: 6 Free transfers: 3 Loans: 1 Last active: July 27 Photo: Harry Hubbard

2. Sunderland (9/4) Signings - 3: Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield, free), Callum Doyle (Man City, loan), Corry Evans (Blackburn, free). Signed for a fee: 0 Free transfers: 2 Loans: 1 Last active: July16 Photo: Michael Regan

3. Sheffield Wednesday (3/1) Signings - 6: Dennis Adeniran (Everton, undisclosed), Jaden Brown (Huddersfield, free), Olamide Shodipo (QPR, loan), Jack Hunt (Bristol City, free), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley, loan), Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough, loan). Signed for fee: 1 Free transfers: 3 Loans: 2 Last active: July 27 Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Charlton (4/1) Signings - 5: Jayden Stockley (Preston, undisclosed), Craig MacGillivray (Pompey, free), George Dobson (Sunderland, free), Akin Famewo (Norwich, loan), Sean Clare (Oxford, undisclosed). Signed for fee: 2 Free transfers: 2 Loans: 1 Last active: July 20. Photo: Jacques Feeney