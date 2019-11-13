How the bookies believe Portsmouth can still secure promotion this season

Have your say

The play-offs are now Pompey’s best route to promotion, according to the bookmakers.

The bookies still fancy Kenny Jackett’s side to get out of League One by achieving a top-six place this term.

The bookies feel there's a good chance Pompey will avoid a repeat of last season's play-off pain

But the chances of delivering a run to win the title after an indifferent start to the season is now viewed as more unlikely.

Pompey are now eighth favourite to win the league with oddsmakers and seventh to secure an automatic promotion spot.

Jackett’s men are a best-priced 17/2 with Paddy Power go up at Wembley, however, after securing a place in the League One play-offs.

Only Sunderland at 15/2 are a shorter price than the Blues - who are the same price with Betfair.

You stand to make some decent money if you believe Pompey can make up the ground on the leaders and secure the title this term.

They are now a best-priced 20/1 with the likes of Betfair and Bet365 to achieve what currently looks an unlikely run to glory.

That’s after they were favourites for the title shortly after the season started.

Ipswich are now favourites at 7/4 with Sunderland (7/1), Peterborough (17/2), Oxford (10/1), Fleetwood (10/1), Rotherham (12/1) and Wycombe (14/1) all ahead of Pompey.

The bookies are viewing Jackett’s side gaining an automatic promotion spot more conservatively, however.

The Blues are seventh in the list of odds in that market at 4/1.

Ipswich are now odds-on for automatic promotion at 8/15 with Sunderland (6/4), Peterborough (2/1), Oxford (5/2) Fleetwood (5/2) and Rotherham (7/2) all a shorter price.