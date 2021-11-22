With more than a third of the season gone, some of League One’s top players are starting to show their worth.
There have been some unlikely heroes so far this campaign, such as Cole Stockton for struggling Morecambe – the league’s current leading scorer.
We look at the players who bookmakers William Hill believe may have a chance of finishing top of League One’s scoring charts.
The list contains one Pompey man, while we’ve also included three more Fratton Park players given odds by the bookies.
Here’s William Hill’s leading 20 players in the hunt for League One’s Golden Boot.
