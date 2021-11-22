With more than a third of the season gone, some of League One’s top players are starting to show their worth.

There have been some unlikely heroes so far this campaign, such as Cole Stockton for struggling Morecambe – the league’s current leading scorer.

We look at the players who bookmakers William Hill believe may have a chance of finishing top of League One’s scoring charts.

The list contains one Pompey man, while we’ve also included three more Fratton Park players given odds by the bookies.

Here’s William Hill’s leading 20 players in the hunt for League One’s Golden Boot.

1. Macauley Bonne Odds: 5/1 Goals scored: 11 Form: Has scored six goals in the past 10 league games and is the bookies favourite to win League One’s golden boot this season. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2. Ross Stewart Odds: 6/1 Goals scored: 10 Form: The Sunderland man has scored five goals in the past seven league games. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Michael Smith Odds: 13/2 Goals scored: 11 Form: Has scored six goals in the previous seven league games including two against Pompey. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Cole Stockton Odds: 10/2 Goals scored: 12 Form: League One’s top scorer so far has bagged six goals in the last nine league games. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales