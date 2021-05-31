How the bookies rate Portsmouth, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich's chances of claiming the League One title in 2021-22
We’re still more than two months away until the 2021-22 League One season begins.
Despite the transfer window yet to open and the market to really kick into action, all eyes are on next term
And it’ll hardly come as a surprise that the bookmakers have odds on who’ll claim the third-tier crown already priced up.
The silverware went to Hull City this term, having led the way for much of the campaign.
Next term, looks set to be fiercely competitive and the likes of Pompey, Sunderland, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Charlton will surely be eyeing the prize.
But who do the bookies think is the likeliest to get their hands on the title?
