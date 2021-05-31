Despite the transfer window yet to open and the market to really kick into action, all eyes are on next term

And it’ll hardly come as a surprise that the bookmakers have odds on who’ll claim the third-tier crown already priced up.

The silverware went to Hull City this term, having led the way for much of the campaign.

Next term, looks set to be fiercely competitive and the likes of Pompey, Sunderland, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Charlton will surely be eyeing the prize.

But who do the bookies think is the likeliest to get their hands on the title?

Scroll down to see how Sky Bet see things at this early stage…

1. Cheltenham Town Odds to win the League One title: 66/1 Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo

2. AFC Wimbledon Odds to win the League One title: 66/1 Photo: Alex Davidson Buy photo

3. Cambridge United Odds to win the League One title: 50/1 Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

4. Accrington Stanley Odds to win the League One title: 50/1 Photo: Dave Howarth Buy photo