Michael Eisner praised Pompey’s ‘solid performance’ after last night’s victory over Rotherham

And Eric Eisner felt the 3-2 win was a ‘big result against a quality side’ at Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett’s men stretched their unbeaten streak to seven games in all competitions with a success against the Millers.

Pompey took the lead twice through Ronan Curtis and John Marquis but were pegged back on each occasion by Freddie Ladapo.

However, Ben Close’s sublime volley in the 66th minute took the hosts up to 10th in the League One table as Jackett’s troops continue to build momentum.

Jackett’s troops now reside just two points outside the play-offs and have now entered the promotion shake-up.

Reacting on Twitter to the triumph, chairman Michael Eisner wrote: ‘Exciting Tuesday night football! Very entertaining and a solid performance against a good club.’

Now Pompey turn their attention to Altrincham’s FA Cup visit to PO4 on Saturday – and Eric Eisner wants the impetus to continue.

The Blues director wrote on Twitter: ‘That’s a big result against a quality side! Huge 3 points as we continue to climb.

‘Just a great feeling and team effort all around. Little break from the league now. Onto the FA cup next. Let’s keep it rolling! BIG BIG RESULT!!! #upzeblues #pup.’