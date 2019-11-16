How the League One table shapes up for Portsmouth after today's results

Have your say

It’s as you were for Pompey after today’s League One action.

The Blues remain 13th in the table after five fixtures were played in the third tier.

Pompey v Gillingham. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Gillingham moved up a couple of places to 14th after beating Lincoln 1-0 at Priestfield.

Mikael Mandron got the only of the game but Steve Evans’ side remain below Pompey on goal difference.

Rochdale missed out on the opportunity to go above Kenny Jackett’s side as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Coventry, who move up to third.

Blackpool defeated AFC Wimbledon 2-0 while Bolton picked up a stoppage-time 1-0 win over MK Dons.

In the other League One fixture, Rotherham improved their poor home form with a 1-0 win over Accrington.