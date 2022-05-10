From left: Danny Cowley, Leam Richardson, Paul Warne, Darren Moore.

How the League One table would look for Portsmouth, Sunderland, Wigan, Ipswich and Co based on results in 2022

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has previously admitted the Blues would be challenging for a play-off position if he had the current squad for the whole season.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 6:12 pm

We put that theory to the test prior to the season’s conclusion to put truth in what the former Lincoln head coach was saying.

The Fratton Park outfit followed that up with victory against champions Wigan – but fell to a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

Pompey sat ninth in League One on New Year’s Day having failed to finish off 2021 due to Covid stoppages.

But where would the Blues sit in League One if the table had been based on results from January 1.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. AFC Wimbledon - 24th

Points total: 12; Record: P25; W0; D12; L13

2. Doncaster - 23rd

Points total: 12; Record: P24; W4; D4; L14

3. Crewe - 22nd

Points total: 14; Record: P24; W4; D6; L14

4. Gillingham - 21st

Points total: 18; Record: P23; W3; D9; L11

