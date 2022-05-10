We put that theory to the test prior to the season’s conclusion to put truth in what the former Lincoln head coach was saying.

The Fratton Park outfit followed that up with victory against champions Wigan – but fell to a 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

Pompey sat ninth in League One on New Year’s Day having failed to finish off 2021 due to Covid stoppages.

But where would the Blues sit in League One if the table had been based on results from January 1.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. AFC Wimbledon - 24th Points total: 12; Record: P25; W0; D12; L13 Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

2. Doncaster - 23rd Points total: 12; Record: P24; W4; D4; L14 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Crewe - 22nd Points total: 14; Record: P24; W4; D6; L14 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Gillingham - 21st Points total: 18; Record: P23; W3; D9; L11 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales