There were six fixtures taking place in League One last night as teams continue to catch up on Covid postponements.

The Blues’ play-off chase was given a setback on Monday night as Danny Cowley’s side lost 2-1 to rivals Charlton, while last night’s matches made further grim reading for Pompey fans.

Oxford United dealt the south coast outfit a top six blow following a spirited 1-1 draw away to Wigan.

The U’s star striker Matty Taylor put the visitors ahead in the first half before Callum Lang leveled 13 minutes later.

Jack Whatmough nearly helped his former side out by winning it in stoppage time, but the point for Karl Robinson’s men now means Pompey’s gap to the play-off’s increases to 12 points – closer to the drop zone than the top six.

The dropped points for Wigan also means Rotherham extended their lead at the top of the table to three points, after a five-star performance against Doncaster.

Mikel Miller and Ben Wiles put the visitors ahead after 16 minutes, before three goals in the final 17 minutes saw the Millers comfortably see past struggling Rovers.

Jamie Lindsay scored for Rotherham on Tuesday night as Pompey's play-off hopes faded.

Pompey target Jamie Lindsay capped off the rout in the 89th minute and boss Paul Warne was pleased with the result.

He said: ‘It was pleasing to get five different goal scorers.

‘If you can score five and your goalscorer does not get one, it’s got to be good.

‘Five goals, clean sheet, no injuries. It was a good day.’

Bolton edged past fellow mid-table side Cambridge with goals from Amadou Bakayoko and Dapo Afolayan, as Ian Evatt’s side continued their strong form winning their last four games.

The 2-0 result moves the Trotters into 11th in League One, which also condemns Pompey to 12th in the table on goal difference.

Evatt was more than satisfied with the result.

He said ‘It's a great result.

‘I'm delighted with the performance, I thought we were outstanding.

‘There's lots to be happy about but we know there's lots more work to do.’