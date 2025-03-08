The gap between Pompey and the Championship’s relegation zone has been cut to seven points after today’s latest round of league games.

But the Blues will remain happy with how the day’s action unfolded, with just one of the teams below them in the standings before the start of play picking up a crucial win.

That came at Derby County, where new manager John Eustace enjoyed his first taste of victory as Rams boss against former club Blackburn Rovers.

The Pride Park side, who were without a win since Boxing Day, secured a 2-1 win thanks to two early first-half strikes that lifted them off the bottom of the table and onto 32 points.

Yet it wasn’t enough to move them out of the bottom three, despite 21st-placed Cardiff (36 points) suffering a second-successive league defeat as they lost 2-1 at promotion-chasing Sunderland.

Goals either side of half-time from Eliezer Mayenda and Chris Mepham did the damage on a Bluesbirds side still without former Fratton favourite Alex Robertson as he struggles with a hamstring injury.

Derby are now four points from safety as they now plan for a midweek home game against Coventry. At the start of the day, they were seven points adrift at the bottom.

Replacing the Rams at the foot of the table are Plymouth Argyle, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

Their recent FA Cup exploits have brought them a lot of attention recently, particularly after they beat current Premier League leaders Liverpool last month in the fourth round.

However, the Pilgrims have won just once in the Championship since then and have accumulated just two points from their past five Championship fixtures as they now turn their attentions to Wednesday night’s huge game against Pompey at Fratton Park.

Miron Muslic’s side occupy 24th-place in the standings on 30 points - six points from safety and with the division’s worst goal difference to boot!

Just one point above Plymouth are Luton (31), who failed to build on their win against the Blues last weekend. That Kenilworth Road victory saw Matt Bloomfield’s troops move up to 22nd in the standings. But they’ve automatically dropped back down a place after suffering a 4-0 loss at Burnley’s Turf Moor.

To make matters worst for the Hatters, former Pompey player Kal Naismith was sent off in the first half and now faces an automatic ban.

Good start to weekend for Pompey

The weekend got off to a decent start for Pompey when Oxford United - the team directly below Pompey in the table before play - drew 1-1 at Norwich on Friday night as they missed the chance to leapfrog John Mousinho’s troops in the standings. They remain behind the Blues on goal difference with 32 points.

Stoke’s 3-2 defeat at Coventry in the lunchtime kick-off will also have gone down well with the Fratton Park side, who retain a three point advantage over Mark Robins’ side (36).

And even, though, Hull secured a creditable draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate, it was not enough to take them above Pompey in the standings. Indeed, the Blues (39) are two points better off than Ruden Selles’ mean with one game less played - something they also boost over all teams currently below them in the table.

That fixture - one of 11 remaining for the Blues this season - is, of course, against Leeds United at Fratton Park tomorrow.

That’s going to prove a tough assignment, with Daniel Farke’s side currently top of the table and without defeat in 17 Championship games.

However, with results elsewhere largely going their way this weekend, the Blues know another PO4 victory will take them even closer to their aim of Championship safety.

What more motivation do you need!

