How Twitter reacted to news former Norwich defender Sean Raggett has been dropped for key Portsmouth game

Pompey defender Sean Raggett has been benched for today's game against Accrington.

The centre-back has started all of the Blues’ league games this season.

Yet he all of a sudden finds himself on the bench as Danny Cowley keeps faith with Paul Downing and recalls Jack Whatmough following his four-match suspension.

It’s a brand new central-defensive partnership for the game that will define Pompey’s campaign, with Downing start against Wimbledon last time out his first in the division this season.

And that fact isn’t lost on the Fratton faithful, who have been expressing their views on the ‘bold move’.

Here’s a selection of the views shared.

@greenspacesimon: He's not perfect but gives 100% and totally committed BUT hope it works today.

@TomHaustead: Massive call with central defenders.

I know Raggett has had his critics but Downing has had even more.

Also, Raggett and Whatmough have played together all season. A brand new partnership for a must win game is a gamble.

@stevebone1: Crikey - would never have predicted this. Whatmough back in but it's Raggett who drops out …

@TheChief657: Bold move, all our CBs have been sketchy this season but Raggett gives a lot more at setpieces.

@MarkRoser9: Raggett divides opinion but huge call as he can pop up with a goal for us 2 but downing was superb last week and Jack is solid and see why he is back.

Good to see Jordy on bench. Come on lads to not throw this away today.

@jackcummins_9: Fair play Downing for staying in shape all season. Top pro hope it pays off for him.

@pompey_in: Big call to have a new defensive partnership.