How Twitter reacted to Portsmouth's 2-1 home defeat against Cambridge United

The Pompey players look downbeat after Joe Ironside opened the scoring for Cambridge United in the 38th minute at Fratton Park.

The U’s secured a 2-1 win at Fratton Park thanks to goals either side of half-time from Joe Ironside (38 minutes) and Liam O’Neil (69).

Ronan Curtis reduced the visitors’ advantage when he scored his first goal of the season on 76 minutes.

But Pompey were unable to grab a late equaliser as they dropped to 15th in the League table.

Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter at the final whistle…

@LukeEllisPUP: You couldn’t say anyone played well.

Other than a goal out of nothing we just have zero quality in final third.

Overall a really poor performance against a not very good side it has to be said #pompey

@GavH_: Well that was nearly as bad as last week!!

Cowley’s got a lot of work to do, all well and good giving it the large in interviews, it’s on the pitch where it counts and we been very poor this season so far #Pompey

@gregpfc: Painfully slow movement off the ball and decision-making which I thought were 2 points from the 5 point plan. #Pompey.

@JoelPFC1: Glad I didn't bother with #pompey today from the sounds of it.

@CowleysCows: Bazunu, Harness, Harrison, Azeez & Williams only guys that have had any impact on game.

Our keeper is dictating play more the majority of our outfield players again #pompey

@damo_cripps: #Pompey That's impressive getting booed by the 7th game of the season. Too much chat not enough action on the pitch.

@deanoadams: Not heard #pompey sing “this is embarrassing” for a long time.

Not even sure I heard it under Kenny. That was truly bloody awful

@ptid1976: We could play from now until Tuesday and not score, with that sort of performance...

Absolutely woeful. Roll on next summer when we can clear out the overpaid, under-performing, self-important dross that fills too much of the squad.