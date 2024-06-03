Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s Championship rivals commence transfer window operations ahead of opening day

Portsmouth are now under two weeks away from being able to sign stars who will help create the necessary squad to compete in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The latest reports have already suggested that the newest target the Fratton Park side are hopeful of acquiring is Oxford United’s Josh Murphy. The winger is, however, also being hunted by the likes of Sunderland, West Brom, Derby County and QPR but John Mousinho’s connections with the Kassam Stadium side will hopeful give the PO7 side the boost they need to bring in the exciting attacker.

While we await to see the fruits of this labour, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Huddersfield place ‘stunning’ price tag on EFL star

Huddersfield Town are reported to have placed a ‘stunning’ £10 million price tag on their star man Jack Rudoni in a bid to ward off interested, in particular from Coventry City. The Sun Journalist Alan Nixon, via Yorkshire Live, has claimed that the Sky Blues ‘backed away when they heard the valuation and will go elsewhere’.

Rudoni, 22, has been with the Terriers for two seasons, joining from AFC Wimbledon. He played every Championship fixture in the 2022/23 season before scoring five times in 34 matches in the club’s relegation campaign in 2023/24. The midfielder had been viewed by Coventry boss Mark Robins has an ‘ideal replacement’ for Callum O’Hare who has been picking up plenty of Championship and Premier League interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking in his first press conference, the new head coach Michael Duff said that the club were not under financial pressure to sell their best players following relegation. “We don’t have to sell, there’s no fire sale here”, Duff confirmed. “If people want to buy good players, they’re going to have to meet the asking price. That’s the support that we’ve had from the owner.”

Sheffield Wednesday star instigates transfer race

Coventry City and Hull City are reportedly leading the race to sign the outgoing Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with the Owls at the end of June and with no deal agreed to him to remain at Hillsborough next season, he will be available on a free contract as things stand. The attacker scored six goals and contributed two assists in 25 appearances this campaign with helped the Owls to retain their place in the Championship. With both the Sky Blues and the Tigers keen to bolster their attacking options this summer, they are now set to make Windass an offer in the coming weeks.