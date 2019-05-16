Have your say

Brett Pitman and Lee Brown have both been passed fit to feature for Pompey in tonight’s League One play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland.

The pair missed the 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday through injury.

Jamal Lowe has been dropped by Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, Pitman (hamstring) and Brown (Achilles) successfully came through training yesterday and feature against the Black Cats.

The curveball, however, is neither Jamal Lowe nor Ronan Curtis start for the Blues.

The wingers have been key for Kenny Jackett’s side this term but Viv Solomon-Otabor and Gareth Evans start on each flank.

Here’s how the Fratton fiahtufl have reacted to Pompey’s team on Twitter...

