Next season throws up the possibility of an emotional Fratton Park return for Jamal Lowe after clinching a move to Championship rivals.

Indeed, the Owls represent his fifth Championship club - and sixth move overall - since leaving Pompey for around £2.5m in August 2019.

During that period he also featured in the Premier League for the Cherries, made his international debut for Jamaica, and served two loans, but has now settled at Hillsborough, although the length of contract has not been revealed.

Jamal Lowe has joined Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: SWFC Twitter | SWFC Twitter

Despite many of the Fratton faithful being keen for the Blues to bring Lowe back to the south coast, it was never a realistic prospect financially.

As a consequence, he has never been on Rich Hughes’ radar during Pompey’s summer recruitment drive following League One promotion.

Instead the 29-year-old has linked up with Wednesday, signalling their fifth signing of the transfer window after finishing just two places above the relegation zone last term..

And with a scheduled visit to Fratton Park on Saturday, October 26, Lowe is pencilled in for a return to the club where he spent a memorable two-and-a-half years earlier in his career.

Lowe arrived from Hampton & Richmond under Paul Cook in January 2017 and proved to be a constant during a flurry of lower-league success.

He scored 39 goals in 119 Blues appearances, in the process winning the League Two title and Checkatrade Trophy, while also reached the 2018-19 League One play-off semi-finals under Kenny Jackett.