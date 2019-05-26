Have your say

Hull City have reportedly entered the race for Pompey target Tom Lockyer.

According to BBC Humberside’s David Burns, the Tigers battling for the signature of the out-of-contract Bristol Rovers captain this summer.

The Blues have Lockyer on their radar as a potential replacement for centre-back Matt Clarke.

Pompey’s prized asset is almost certain to depart Fratton Park, with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion currently leading the race.

The Blues are hoping to use Lockyer's former Memorial Stadium team-mate Lee Brown to persuade him to move to the south coast.

The Wales international has admitted there are several Championship clubs all interested, as well as sides in League One.

Tom Lockyer battles Pompey's Jamal Lowe for the ball. Picture: Robin Jones

And Burns wrote on Twitter that Hull are one of the clubs in for the 24-year-old.

He wrote: ‘Couple of potential #hcafc transfer target whispers for you..... Tom Lockyer 24 year old Welsh international centre-half out of contract at Bristol Rovers.’

Nottingham Forest were also said to be chasing Lockyer, although Nottinghamshire Live reported that wasn’t the case.