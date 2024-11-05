Hull midfielder Oscar Zambrano has been banned from playing for an alleged breach of anti-doping rules - just days after lining up against Pompey in the Championship.

The Ecuadorian, who was signed on loan from LDU Quito during the summer transfer window, has been suspended with immediate effect at the request of South American football authorities.

The charge brought against him dates back to March, when Zambrano reportedly tested positive for a banned substance following the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final against Fluminese. He was granted permission to continue playing, however, and allowed to seal a temporary move to Hull while the Ecudorian FA conducted an investigation.

That inquiry has now concluded, with the 20-year-old charged with breaking articles 6 and 7 of the CONMEBOL anti-doping regulations and potentially facing a two-year sentence.

Zambrano has played eight times for Hull this season. scoring one goal. One of those appearances came on Saturday, when he was introduced to the game against Pompey as a 62nd-minute substitute. The midfielder was one of three engine-room changes made by Tigers boss Tim Walter just after the hour mark as he attempted to wrestle back control of the MKM Stadium fixture.

The game ended 1-1, with the Ecudorian helping the home side thwart the Blues’ impressive second-half attempts to snatch a well-deserved winner.

A Hull City statement said the player will exercise his right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Following Zambrano’s August arrival, Hull owner Acun Ilicali said: ‘He has an issue, but about this issue, we believe in him.

‘He told us his story and his problem is that he's in danger of getting banned but we think he is innocent. He just explained everything to us and that's the reason we will be able to get him with this budget.

‘If anything comes of course, there will not be any damage (to the club) and we will take this risk, so for us, it is okay.’

Hull sit 15th in the Championship table on 15 points following their draw against Pompey. Walter’s side are next in action tonight when they face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.