The forward has featured only 13 times and started four league matches for Paul Cook’s side this season, following his free transfer move in the summer.

And the former AFC Wimbledon striker has detailed his Tractor Boys nightmare ahead of their FA Cup clash with Barrow tomorrow.

Pigott is expected to feature against the League Two side after being handed a rare start in the Papa John’s Trophy against Arsenal under-21s on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite that rare run-out, he couldn’t hide his disappointment with his current situation.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, he said: ‘In all honesty I absolutely hate it (not getting regular game time), but I’m just happy to get as many minutes as I can.

‘You just want to get out there. Hopefully I can get some more minutes on Saturday (against Barrow).

‘You want to build rhythm as a player because that’s when everything starts to come naturally, once you get it. It’s been tough but hopefully it can come.’

Joe Pigott has scored three goals following his summer move to Ipswich. Picture: Paul Harding

Pigott earned many admiring glances last season after scoring 22 goals in 52 games for the Dons as they retained their third-tier status.

Among those was Danny Cowley, who was looking to bolster his forward line before the end of the transfer window.

However, with Ipswich’s recruitment overdrive seeing the likes of Macauley Bonne and Connor Chaplin arrive at Portman Road, Pigott’s output of goals and minutes on the field have been significantly impacted.

He’s netted only three time so far this campaign as a result – with his last coming in a victory over Gillingham at the start of October.

Pigott continued: ‘It’s been really tough for me. That’s how football is and this is life as a striker. I could maybe have done a lot better myself but it would be nice to get a few more opportunities. It would be nice to find some rhythm, that’s the key.

‘If I find my role in the team then I can show what I’m good at. Everyone needs a run of games and we have players creating chances, so to be a part of that would be great.

‘Macauley has been excellent and without him we would be in a bit of a pickle,” Pigott said of his team-mate. “He’s done really well for us.

‘I don’t see why (we can’t play as a pair) and I think I can play in any role up front. He’d be great to play with.’

Pompey are on the lookout for a striker this summer, with Notts County’s Kyle Wootton among those on Cowley’s radar.