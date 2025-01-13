It's so far so good for Pompey in the January transfer window.

Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden have both joined the cause for the remainder of the campaign. The pair have arrived on loan from Bristol City and Newcastle United respectively in the hope that their experience in the Championship will help the Blues get over the line in their battle for survival.

And with three weeks of the window remaining, more players are expected to follow their lead and arrive at Fratton Park in a bid to bolster chances of remaining in the division.

There will be some outgoings, too, with crucial space needed for Pompey to adhere to 25-man squad-list rules. Like last week’s departure of Elias Sorenson, some fans will be delighted to see these players leave PO4, while others will be disappointed that their Fratton Park stays haven’t worked out.

Where you sit on these players’ contributions during their Blues respective spells is your own personal choice. But on the subject of comings and goings - who are deemed the worst signings the Blues have ever made?

Well, given it’s the future, is always in the news, and is set to replace human intelligence, we turned to ChatGPT for its verdict on ‘Pompey's 10 worst signings’.

What could go wrong, was our initial thought, as we thought it would provide a bit of fun. But how wrong were we when we saw the names that the AI chatbox identified.

Indeed, it’s safe to say that the human or computer minds behind the revolutionary technology have their work cut out if they are lead us into an exciting future.

The AI tool provided rationale behind their decision. But, erm, here’s who it believes are the worst bits of transfer business ever conducted by the club.

1 . André Santos AI's explanation: Santos arrived with high expectations but failed to make a significant impact at Portsmouth. His performances were lackluster, and he was frequently criticized for his lack of fitness and work rate.

2 . André Santos (continued) Human verdict: This is a non-starter, first and foremost, with ChatGPT getting off to a shocker! Santos never even played for Pompey. His only English club was Arsenal, and he left in 2013, returning to Brazil.

3 . David James AI's explanation: "While David James was once a solid goalkeeper for Portsmouth, by the time he returned in 2010, he was past his best. "His performances were inconsistent, and his return didn't match the legacy he had built earlier with the club."