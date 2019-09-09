Have your say

Brett Pitman believes he can strike up an understanding with any of Pompey’s attacking options.

And the striker has underlined he conviction he can bring creativity to Kenny Jackett’s side as well as score goals.

Pitman has yet to start a game this season for the Blues and had to be content with limited action off the bench of late.

The 31-year-old was also stripped of his captaincy last week as Jackett shook up his side’s leadership duties.

The striker has aired his frustration over his lack of game time, but can see his side has strong options going forward.

Pitman is confident he has the ability to link up with any of those players if given the chance.

Speaking before news of losing the captaincy emerged, Pitman said: ‘We’ve got good players and good options in forward areas.

‘Partnerships? I think there’s a lot made of partnerships.

‘I’ve always said I’m happy to play with anyone, anywhere.

‘I don’t think for me it’s about partnerships, I think it’s about playing.

‘I see passes with whoever I’m playing with as long as people are making the runs.

‘I’d like to think I’d find them and I’d like to think I’ll score goals whoever playing with up front.

‘I’m not just a goalscorer, I’d like to think I can contribute a lot of other stuff, especially with my passing short and long. I have a good range of passing with both feet.’

Pitman was a half-time replacement for the injured Gareth Evans last week and revelled in a withdrawn role for his side.

The position allowed the former Bournemouth man to get on the ball and find team-mates with his range of passing.

Pitman explained his mind-set was to play with freedom - and he feels that allowed his creativity to come to the fore.

He added: ‘Against Crawley it was go on at half-time and play - go on and enjoy myself.

‘I did enjoy it. When I can get on the ball I do enjoy it.

‘It’s long passes, short passes and being expressive. It was enjoyable. That’s what I like to do.’