Ryan Giles joked he doesn’t expect to replicate the stunning strike that secured Shrewsbury’s opening-day win against Pompey any time soon.

The 19-year-old beat Blues keeper Craig MacGillivray from 30 yards with an arrowed effort on 68 minutes that is already a contender for goal of the season.

It handed the home outfit a surprise 1-0 victory against Kenny Jackett’s side, who were unable to convert 63-per-cent possession into three points on the first day of the new League One campaign.

Teenager Giles was making his debut for the Shrews, after arriving on loan from Wolves.

He was also making a maiden appearance in the Football League.

The midfielder wasn’t expecting to make such an impact against a Blues widely-tipped for promotion this term.

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ryan Giles celebrates his winner against Pompey Picture: Simon Davies

And he admitted his ‘off the cuff’ effort has left even him speechless.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, Giles said: ‘I'm quite overwhelmed and speechless at the moment.

‘I can't really explain the goal, it was a bit off the cuff.

‘When I got it (the ball), I hit it and luckily it's gone into the net.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray was powerless to stop Ryan Giles' 30-yard effort Picture: Simon Davies

‘I've not scored one like that before, I've just watched it back and didn't realise how far out I actually was.

‘Never say never but I can't see myself scoring one like that for a while!

‘It's fallen to Shaun (Whalley) and he's given it to me in space and I've had a go, if you don't shoot you don't score.’

Buoyed by his goal, Giles added there was much satisfaction in the Shrewsbury dressing room after maximum points were secured against Pompey.

He said the win will give Sam Ricketts’ side extra confidence going forward.

Giles said: ‘It wasn't an easy game, it was very much a second-ball game, with Portsmouth on the front foot wanting to play long, get down the sides and in behind.

‘I thought we dealt with them very well and every single player on that pitch deserves credit.

‘I believe we deserved the three points and it gives us a good standing and let's push on.

‘We've played a Portsmouth side who are highly regarded in the league and we've got the result.

‘Never write us off, we've got a great bunch of lads in the changing room and we've gelled really, really well.’