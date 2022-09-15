And the striker has thanked Pompey fans for helping him seamlessly transition into living in the city, after his high-profile arrival from Accrington.

The Magic Man made the big decision to switch from Lancashire to the south coast, despite Blackpool’s interest in the summer transfer saga.

The big call has been rewarded with the 25-year-old firing out of the blocks with six goals to date this term, as he quickly becomes a fans’ favourite.

Bishop explained how he’s now firmly settled after moving to a house on Portsea Island with his partner, and is enjoying his Pompey adventure.

He said: ‘It’s been a big change in my life, but I’ve got a house down here now and my missus has got a job. I feel settled and I love the place.

‘Me and my missus are loving exploring the area and I feel settled.

‘We’re loving being here and we’ve had nothing but kind words from people since being here.

Colby Bishop is loving life at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I can’t thank the people of Portsmouth enough for how they’ve made me feel welcome.

‘I’m happy with how how it’s gone so far.

‘If you’d told me I had six goals at this stage of the season I would have snapped your hand off for it.

‘I’m just hoping to get a couple more now.

‘It’s gone well, but you always want more.

‘When you go a couple of games without scoring you can get a bit frustrated.

‘Sometimes you just have to put the work in and you get the benefits at the end.

‘But overall I’m really pleased with how things have gone.’

Bishop’s enthusiasm for life off the pitch in Portsmouth has been matched by the progress on it, as Danny Cowley’s team set a strong early-season pace.

And it’s the depth and quality of the group he’s working with which has much to do that with that.

He added: ‘It’s so exciting here.

‘Look at the players we have coming off the bench at Burton like Reeco (Hackett), Joe Pigott and Josh Koroma.

‘They are three very good players, who would get into most League One sides.

‘It’s competition for places - that’s what the best teams have.