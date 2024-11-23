Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Eustace believes the challenge that awaits his Blackburn side against Pompey today is tougher than what it appears on paper.

The Rovers boss is convinced the Blues should be higher up the table after studying their recent form.

He also believes John Mousinho has assembled a ‘dangerous’ team that will be sitting more comfortably in the Championship standings come the end of the season.

Pompey travel to Ewood Park on the back of a maiden home win of the season against Preston North End prior to the international break.

That allowed the Blues to climb off the bottom of the table. And coupled with encouraging away displays against Hull and Plymouth, there’s a bit more optimism around Fratton Park as the run-in to the festive period gets under way.

There’s still much to do, though, to rectify Pompey’s current situation - starting today against a ninth-placed Blackburn side with aspirations of a play-off place.

On paper, this afternoon’s game is a home banker for those who believe they are in the know! But Eustace strongly believes that’s not the case as he plans to give Pompey the respect they thoroughly deserve.

Speaking to Rovers’ website, the former Birmingham boss said: ‘I think they (Pompey) should have more points than what they’ve got.

‘I’ve watched their last six or seven games and they’ve been in all of them.

‘They’re a really dangerous team, they have lots of energy and John’s a really good coach.

‘I think they should have more points and we know that we’ll be in for a really difficult game on Saturday.

‘Over the course of the 46 games, you get what you deserve and I can certainly see them pushing up the table, for sure.’

Pompey have picked up six points on their travels this season - which is the same as their Fratton Park points tally this term.

Rovers have amassed 16 points from a possible 24 at home but go into today’s game off the back of successive Ewood Park defeats to Sheffield United and Stoke - plus a goalless draw against West Brom. Blackburn have also failed to scored in their past three home games.