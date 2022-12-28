And the Tractor Boys’ head coach is adamant the Blues have the qualities to cause his side issues despite their recent poor run of form.

Town’s trip to the south coast will register the third meeting between the two clubs this season, but crucially the first held at PO4.

Ipswich edged the first contest 3-2 in League One in October, before Danny Cowley’s men ran out 2-0 winners in the Papa John’s Trophy a month later.

With another capacity crowd expected for the Blues’ final game of 2022, McKenna is wary of the threat a rocking Fratton Park can pose.

Speaking to TWTD, he said: ‘We’ve played them twice this year and had close to 70 per cent possession, so I think that’ll be difficult at Fratton Park.

‘I expect it to be hostile and for them to try and make it a really physically imposing game and we’re looking forward to that challenge.

‘I think they’re a strong team, certainly a team we expected to be right up there at the start of the season and were in great form when we played them here in the league the first time round, and we know it’s a really good game on the calendar to go to Portsmouth over Christmas week for a night game.

Kieran McKenna

‘It’s going to be an exciting one for the away fans. I’ve got friends who can’t wait to go down and watch it because we know there’s going to be a good atmosphere, so we’re excited for the game.

‘(They’ve not had) too much recovery time, we have to recover well and prepare as well as we can and make sure we’re ready.’

Pompey go in to the game with a run of just one win in their past 12 league games and sit 11th in the table.

In contrast, Ipswich have made themselves strong promotion contenders with the Tractor Boys perched in second.

But McKenna believes the Blues league position is unreflective of the quality in Cowley’s squad, and is expecting a tough encounter.

He added: ‘I haven’t focused on their results or anyone else’s results, to be honest.

‘I know they’re not in a great run, but I couldn’t tell you the ins and outs of it or how many points they’re off the top or the play-offs or anything like that.

‘I know they’re not in the best of form but the margins are close, the margins in the league are very close.