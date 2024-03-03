Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Norris hailed the goal which never was as he had double reason to thank Christian Saydee.

The substitute claimed Pompey’s 67th-minute winner in a 2-1 success over Oxford United, representing his maiden league goal for the club.

Norris attempted to run the length of the pitch to join his team-mates in celebrations in front of the Fratton End, yet had to give up at the halfway line.

Still, on 77 minutes he was able to deliver his thanks at close quarters after Saydee produced a flying clearance off the line and prevent an Oxford equaliser.

Certainly the goalkeeper appreciated how crucial that intervention was - and worth a goal in itself.

Norris told The News: ‘I set off to join in with the celebrations, but the last time I did that was at Oxford. I’m not going to get carried away again, get back!

‘I was going to go, then I got side tracked, and then I thought, “Nah I’m not going to go back, mind my own business”.

‘Then later on we’re defending our box and the ball was whipped in and I thought “it’s going to be close” and turned around and saw Chris had cleared it. I was really, really pleased.

‘That was as good as a goal for me, I love clearances off the line, I love it. It has beaten me and I know it’s going to be close, so to turn around and see the big man there was brilliant.

‘He just got in the way and has done the business. The perfect time to pop up with your first league goal and a goal-line clearance.'

Although Saydee has scored twice in cup competitions this season, Saturday marked his first in 26 games in league action.

Just seven of those outings have been starts - and Norris was delighted for the summer recruit from Bournemouth.

He added: ‘Chris is 21 and has a long way to go, he will be all right and have a good career if he keeps working hard.

‘He’s so strong, he’s so versatile, he’s not just a battering ram, he can get the ball, he can pass it, he can play, he can score goals. He has cleared one off the line!