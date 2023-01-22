Despite arriving on Friday morning, the former Oxford United player chose the Blues’ starting XI, the 4-3-3 playing system and Marlon Pack as captain against Exeter.

The outcome was man-of-the-match Pack scoring one and claiming an assist in a much-needed 2-0 triumph at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represented Pompey’s first win at home in the league since seeing off Peterborough 2-1 on September 3.

And for Mousinho, whose appointment attracted its doubters, he has already made an instant impact.

He told The News: ‘When I came in on Friday, I picked the team along with the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If I hadn’t had any time to pick the team, then I wouldn’t have taken this game.

‘I know Pompey players anyway because it’s Pompey and I have played against them as a coach and a player over the past couple of seasons. So I know who they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho toasted a winning start to life as Pompey head coach following a 2-0 win over Exeter. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Also, having looked extensively at the last few games, I know how they fit into the side, some of the areas we can improve and some of the areas we have to strengthen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I didn’t want to come in cold, I wanted to know all the players – and I will get to know them a lot better as I see them each day in training.

‘From the moment I knew the job was available, I pretty much spent my entire life researching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘How many chances are you going to get to apply for the Pompey job or be interviewed for the Pompey? That's what it's about for me.

‘The 4-3-3 is the system we will look to play going forward, although we can’t be rigid in it because that would be idiotic, but we have made changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Part of the problem we’ve made over the past few weeks is the amount of changes and amount of tweaks, so it’s difficult for the lads because you don’t get any consistency.

‘So what we are trying to do is work off that structure, make tweaks within that, and go from there.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mousinho will rightly receive credit for finally leading Pompey back to winning ways, he refused to accept the applause.

Instead the head coach praised the performance from a group of players who raised their game significantly in the second half to overcome the Grecians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘In terms of what you saw, that was the lads doing that. That was their performance, digging into the depths and doing their best.