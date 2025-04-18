Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey need just one more win to guarantee their Championship status beyond this season.

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes even a couple of draws would be enough for the Blues to stave off relegation and keep them in the second tier for another year.

John Mousinho’s side head to Norwich City this afternoon sitting 19th in the Championship standings on 46 points - four points above the bottom three and with just four games left to play.

Pompey’s record on the road this season has been far from impressive, with just 10 points accrued away from Fratton Park all term.

There’s been signs of encouragement in recent away performances, though. And with today’s hosts, Norwich, having far too much to do in terms of a late surge towards the play-off positions, some might be forgiven for thinking their season might already be over.

Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup would, of course, dispute that suggestion. But speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, Cross was adamant Pompey would need the bear minimum to stay up, with victory over Norwich enough to keep the Blues in the Championship.

When asked, realistically, how many points are needed between now and the end of the season, The News man said: ‘I think a win does it. I think one win. I think one win would do it.

‘Possibly not even a win, maybe a couple of draws. I know the total has gone up from people talking about mid-40s. I've always thought 46, 47 points would do it.

‘Pompey are on 46 at the moment. There has been the upturn of Derby, Luton have shown life as well. Teams down there have been in relatively decent form.

‘I just think that they can't keep winning. Teams have got to play each other. That four-point gap is significant.’

Positive signs for Pompey in battle for Championship survival

Pompey came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Derby last Saturday | Getty Images

As well as today’s game at Carrow Road, Pompey still have to play Watford at home on Monday, Sheffield Wednesday away on Saturday, April 26, and then Hull at Fratton Park on the final day of the season (Saturday, May 3).

There’s still some fans nervous about the run-in, though - including News sports editor Mark McMahon, who remains cautious, despite painting a more positive picture in his assessment.

He said: ‘Erring on the side of caution, I look at Pompey - what, one win in six; last win was against Blackburn on March 29th; last away win was at Oxford in mid-February; so I'm always looking at those (details).

‘But there are positive signs there, including the spirit they showed against Derby, it was fantastic to come back from that situation. But then just looking elsewhere, that Sheffield Wednesday game coming up, they’ve fallen off a cliff since the players weren’t paid in time last month, Watford haven’t won away from home in five games, while Hull can’t string a run of results together.

‘So there’s plenty of things for Pompey to hang their hat on - but this is Pompey at the end of the day. We all know what happens at Pompey, so as much as you want to be positive, there’s always that fear they’ll mess up at some point.’