'I trust the club': Brighton starlet savours perfect farewell as he departs for Portsmouth

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 28th Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mark O’Mahony declared he ‘trusts’ Brighton’s pathway for him after signing off with a goal before heading to Pompey.

The highly-regarded 19-year-old striker is to complete an anticipated loan switch to Fratton Park over the coming days.

The move had been agreed last week, with O’Mahony passing a medical, but was delayed as the Seagulls wanted him available for their Carabao Cup second-round clash with Crawley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Irish youngster was subsequently called off the bench in the ninth minute of last night’s fixture following injury to debutant Matt O’Riley after an awful tackle by Jay Williams.

Mark O'Mahony celebrates scoring Brighton's fourth goal in the Carabao Cup win over Crawley. He will now seal a loan move to Pompey. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesMark O'Mahony celebrates scoring Brighton's fourth goal in the Carabao Cup win over Crawley. He will now seal a loan move to Pompey. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Mark O'Mahony celebrates scoring Brighton's fourth goal in the Carabao Cup win over Crawley. He will now seal a loan move to Pompey. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images | Getty Images

O’Mahony went on to net Brighton’s final goal in the 4-0 win, when he dispossessed Josh Flint in the 86th minute before producing a calm finish.

It represented a maiden senior goal after four first-team outings for the Premier League club since moving from Cork in January 2023.

And now he will seal his Pompey switch ahead of Friday’s deadline day in time to be considered for duty against Sunderland this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Mahony told BBC Sussex Sport: ‘Whatever happens it’s in the club’s hands, I know they are very good with young players.

‘Whatever that means after tonight, I trust the club, we’ll just have to wait and see.

‘It shows the club has given young players the chance and you get to prove it. Thankfully for me I scored and it proves the Academy is there for a reason.’

Another Pompey target, Amario Cozier-Duberry, was an unused substitute for Brighton in their Crawley victory.

The Blues have enquired about taking the England under-19 winger on loan following his arrival at the Seagulls from Arsenal last month.

Related topics:PompeyBrighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.